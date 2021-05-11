Selfkey (KEY) Price Reaches $0.0159

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. Selfkey has a total market cap of $73.10 million and $6.32 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00085334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00062048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $487.52 or 0.00854563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00107819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,588,195,381 coins. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

