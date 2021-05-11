SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.20 million-$42.70 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. 225,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,944. SEMrush has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $21.02.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In related news, Director Roman Simonov acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

