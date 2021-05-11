Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) shares were down 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 117,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 182,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNSE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 9,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $185,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James Peyer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 67,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,455.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

