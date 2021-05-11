Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.01

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.01 and last traded at $85.76, with a volume of 174617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.62 and a 200-day moving average of $75.91.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $99,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $225,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 7,333.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.