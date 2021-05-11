Sentinel Chain 24 Hour Volume Hits $84,563.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $532,333.20 and $84,563.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00085634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00061189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00064248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00107642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.86 or 0.00808305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.