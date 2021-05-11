Sentinel (DVPN) Market Cap Hits $46.95 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $46.95 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

DVPN is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

