Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will post ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.
Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,797,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 4.07.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).
See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.