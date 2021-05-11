Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will post ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital raised Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,797,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 4.07.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.