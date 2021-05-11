Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SESN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 87,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,510,173. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $408.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.22. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SESN. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.