Seth A. Ravin Sells 2,288 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 2,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $17,640.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,870.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RMNI traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,817. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $521.94 million, a PE ratio of -23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.53 million. Analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rimini Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

