Sfmg LLC Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after buying an additional 1,948,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,003,000 after purchasing an additional 266,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,450,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,299,000 after purchasing an additional 120,125 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

HON stock traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.63. 81,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,721. The company has a market capitalization of $157.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

