Sfmg LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,122 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.4% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $81,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,299. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $424.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

