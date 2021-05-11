Sfmg LLC Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 99.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,812 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 937,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,948,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 447,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 232,400 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 147,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 5,680 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.41. 737,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,041,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

