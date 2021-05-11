Sfmg LLC Grows Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.77. 446,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,479,566. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average of $45.66. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of -50.44, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.18.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.