Sfmg LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $57.32. 564,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,176,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $59.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

