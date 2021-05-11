Sfmg LLC Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sfmg LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK traded down $15.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $841.74. 8,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,041. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.35 and a fifty-two week high of $880.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $797.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $726.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.