Sfmg LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,053,529 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $12.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $616.69. 849,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,219,355. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.66 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $686.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $667.73. The company has a market capitalization of $594.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,225.46, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

