Sfmg LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sfmg LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.75. 1,175,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,877,539. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

