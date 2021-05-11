Sfmg LLC Purchases 441 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $25,537.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,879 shares of company stock worth $2,062,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.34. 13,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,177. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.60. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $183.24 and a one year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.