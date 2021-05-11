Sfmg LLC Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sfmg LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,273 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,502 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 218,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,658,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total transaction of $366,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $21,800,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,809,172 shares of company stock valued at $530,603,599. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $304.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,529,242. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.35. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.69 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

