Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.89

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.89 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 14.70 ($0.19), with a volume of 1,368,592 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £154.06 million and a PE ratio of 9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, insider Eric Zurrin sold 2,045,688 shares of Shanta Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total transaction of £265,939.44 ($347,451.58).

About Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

