Shard Market Capitalization Tops $16.84 Million (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Shard coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001483 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Shard has traded up 125.4% against the US dollar. Shard has a market cap of $16.84 million and approximately $22,487.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000147 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

