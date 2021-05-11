Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,600. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.54. Shattuck Labs has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

In related news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,969.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $737,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,706.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,150.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.