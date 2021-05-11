Shield Protocol Trading Down 8.3% This Week (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $10.60 or 0.00018756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.39 or 0.00683820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00066445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.00248318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $671.98 or 0.01189252 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00030818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.52 or 0.00763693 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,300 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.