SHIELD (XSH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $236.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $291,705.31 and approximately $236.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,714.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,155.38 or 0.07326851 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,544.20 or 0.02722758 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.81 or 0.00667929 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.31 or 0.00194502 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.63 or 0.00796319 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.37 or 0.00691836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.27 or 0.00532973 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

