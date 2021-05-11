ShipChain Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. ShipChain has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $2,287.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00084594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00018867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00060398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00064595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00107715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.81 or 0.00795474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,285.55 or 0.09368073 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.