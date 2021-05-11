Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.00

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 1202786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHLS shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.77.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

