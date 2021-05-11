ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given New $202.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $149.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded up $18.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.17. 15,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,140. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $169.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.48. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 555,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $529,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 980,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,759,196. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 870,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,441,000 after purchasing an additional 91,833 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 812,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,801,000 after acquiring an additional 244,624 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

