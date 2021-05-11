ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Morgan Stanley

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.76% from the company’s current price.

SWAV has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

SWAV traded up $18.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,140. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $169.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,688.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 350,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $44,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 980,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,759,196. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 4,140.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

