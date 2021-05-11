Shopping Trading Up 19.2% Over Last Week (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for $124.06 or 0.00218825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $120.51 million and $3.22 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.50 or 0.00655285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00066676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.05 or 0.00243507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $676.51 or 0.01193285 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00029969 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $421.82 or 0.00744036 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 971,359 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

