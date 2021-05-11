Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Position Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,990,000 after acquiring an additional 138,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,332,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,526,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 541,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after acquiring an additional 185,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at $22,425,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 26,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $2,454,453.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,417,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,675,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $172,565.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,445.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,687 shares of company stock worth $21,340,513. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

NYSE SSTK opened at $81.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.44. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.51%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.