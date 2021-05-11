SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,009 shares during the period. SI-BONE comprises approximately 4.1% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned 1.02% of SI-BONE worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 666,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $20,245,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,067,472 shares of company stock valued at $32,658,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $30.46. The company had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,719. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.45 million, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIBN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

