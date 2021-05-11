SIBCoin Price Up 3.7% This Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $995,105.76 and approximately $25,886.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,050.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,172.29 or 0.07313306 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,597.99 or 0.02800993 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.93 or 0.00671202 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.45 or 0.00195352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.93 or 0.00799163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.48 or 0.00707224 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.34 or 0.00531706 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,156,755 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

