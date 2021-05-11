Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sig Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Sig Combibloc Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SCBGF traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 864. Sig Combibloc Group has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57.

