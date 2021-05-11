SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,488 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 9.7% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $27,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,960 shares of company stock worth $55,041,604. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $561.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $524.68 and a 200-day moving average of $472.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.27 and a 52-week high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

