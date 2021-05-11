SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 411 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $321.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.44. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $215.99 and a 1-year high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

