SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 920 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,219 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.4% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 81.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

WMT opened at $139.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.91. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $393.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

