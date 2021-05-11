SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.7% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $99.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

