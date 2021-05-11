SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 1.4% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of RCD opened at $150.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.29 and a fifty-two week high of $153.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

