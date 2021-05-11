SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 570,162 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

NYSE T traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,540,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $231.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

