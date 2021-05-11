SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 2,946 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77.

