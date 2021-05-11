Signata Hits Market Cap of $5.82 Million (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000642 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Signata has traded up 94.9% against the dollar. Signata has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and $221,620.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Signata alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00084537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00060480 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00107448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.00 or 0.00797923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,122.40 or 0.09123459 BTC.

About Signata

Signata is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,132,316 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.