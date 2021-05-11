Signaturefd LLC Acquires 3,510 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

