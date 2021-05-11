Signaturefd LLC Acquires 5,441 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 10,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 68,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

