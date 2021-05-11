Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 79,401 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Duke Energy by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 32,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $103.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

