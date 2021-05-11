Signaturefd LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $110.49 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

