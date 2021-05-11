Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

RTX stock opened at $85.04 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $87.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a PE ratio of -73.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

