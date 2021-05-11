Signaturefd LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $546,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in 3M by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 97,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,312,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 174,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 21,419 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of 3M by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 9,971.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

NYSE MMM opened at $207.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.58. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

