Signaturefd LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,407,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,395,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,012.8% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 96,976 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,933 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

