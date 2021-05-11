Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) were up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $26.67. Approximately 4,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 684,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43.

In related news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $124,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO David Pierre purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 772,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at about $53,168,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $5,288,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $4,682,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $4,256,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $2,493,000.

Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

