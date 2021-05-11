Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Gap Down to $135.22

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $135.22, but opened at $123.48. Silicon Laboratories shares last traded at $126.36, with a volume of 1,011 shares trading hands.

SLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,078 shares of company stock worth $468,119. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

