Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Gap Down to $135.22

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $135.22, but opened at $123.48. Silicon Laboratories shares last traded at $126.36, with a volume of 1,011 shares trading hands.
SLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.64.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77.
In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,078 shares of company stock worth $468,119. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLAB)
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
